“We don’t need scientists who tell fairy tales”: Lukashenko on drone defense

In matters of national security, scientists must deliver a specific result, not “fairy tales” and promises to do something useful at some later date, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a working trip to the Minsk region, while visiting the test range of the O. V. Roman Powder Metallurgy Institute, BelTA reports.

The head of state was briefed on promising developments by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty. Belarusian scientists are also working in this field for the civilian sector. They produce industrial explosives, for example, which are in high demand in geological exploration and quarry operations.

In the military sphere, one of the most urgent tasks today, Alexander Lukashenko said, is to “nullify drones” — that is, to develop means that will make it possible to counter them reliably and effectively. Belarus, he noted, already has scientific schools working in this area.

“A result is needed,” the head of state demanded of the scientists. “Preparing for this trip, I thought that Vladimir Stepanovich (Vladimir Karanik, chairman of the presidium of the National Academy of Sciences — BelTA) would, for the first time, report not only to me but to the people on his successes in ensuring the security of the state. This must not be yet another fairy tale about how tomorrow we will do something.”

Developing new means of fighting drones, and improving the drones themselves, is an important line of work — but not the only one on which the state expects serious results from science. All of this work, of course, requires serious funding. “These are substantial state investments. Do they produce the result they can produce — the result the military and the country need?” That was the pointed question Alexander Lukashenko put to those present.

Deputy prime minister Viktor Karankevich and deputy head of the Presidential Administration Pavel Muraveiko reported that the tasks set for scientists are being addressed. The president, however, is demanding maximum return — and a result not in the distant future, but on concrete, compressed deadlines.

“So that we set the task: go and solve it. And check every six months,” the head of state said. “These general conversations are of no use to anyone. We set the military serious, extraordinary tasks. The tasks that must be solved have to be solved immediately. There will be no other tasks. We do not need scientists who walk around telling fairy tales.”

During the visit to the test range, Alexander Lukashenko is also being shown unmanned aerial vehicles, trials of high-energy explosives, protected automotive equipment, armor and special gear, and systems for detecting, tracking and destroying UAVs.