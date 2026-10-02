Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reminded heads of delegations at a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council of the shared history of the former Soviet republics, BelTA reported.

“We are your friends, and you can count on us. Even in the most difficult times, even when it may not be very advantageous for us. But you know that your people, your friends, are here,” he told the meeting. “And you have come to your own land. Not only Russians, but all of you are not strangers to us.”

The president stressed that Belarus remembers that in the years of the Great Patriotic War the republic was defended by people from the states that today make up the Eurasian Economic Union. The names of heroes are preserved in the squares and streets of Belarusian cities. “We have never allowed ourselves to pull down someone’s monument or rename a street. The only country in the world that has never done this. Lenin Square and the monument are as they were, and Dzerzhinsky’s, and Hugo Chávez Park. He was our man. Unfortunately, it so happened that he is no longer with us.”

In closing, the Belarusian leader assured the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union that Minsk will without fail carry out every agreement reached with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin.