‘You Can Count on Us as Your Most Reliable Friends’ – Lukashenko Delivers Ironclad Pledge to Beijing

Minsk – President Alexander Lukashenko has hosted Han Zheng, Vice Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, during a high-level working visit, underscoring the extraordinary depth of Belarus-China relations.

The two countries now enjoy what is formally described as all-weather and all-round strategic partnership – the highest tier of interstate relations. Both sides are determined to fill this framework with ambitious new projects that stretch far beyond traditional trade.

From modest commodity exchanges two decades ago to today’s multifaceted economic, political and technological cooperation, Minsk and Beijing have transformed their partnership into a true strategic alliance. China has emerged as one of Belarus’s most important trade and investment partners, while political dialogue between the capitals remains exceptionally active and trusting.

“We have oriented ourselves toward China – and we are very pleased we did”

Greeting his guest warmly, President Lukashenko emphasised the historic trajectory of bilateral ties.

“Dear Comrade Han Zheng, I warmly welcome you once again to Belarus. It is very good that you have come at this particular time – you now have the chance to see our country with your own eyes,” Lukashenko said. “Our relations have been built over decades. In Belarus we talk about China a great deal. Behind these words and our political dialogue has come a truly explosive growth in trade and economic cooperation. We are very pleased that, at the right moment, Providence helped us orient ourselves precisely toward the People’s Republic of China.”

He stressed that the elevation of relations to the level of all-weather, all-round strategic partnership has produced comprehensive cooperation across every sphere of life.

No room for complaints – Belarus keeps every promise

Lukashenko spoke with characteristic candour:

“Forgive my immodesty, but I must say that the leadership of the People’s Republic of China would be unable to level any complaints against us even if it wanted to. Because we sacredly honour every single agreement we make,” the Belarusian leader declared. “In any negotiations – whether with the Russians, the Europeans or the Americans – the People’s Republic of China is always placed outside the brackets. Our relations are simply not up for discussion.”

He concluded with a direct and powerful assurance:

“You can count on us as your most reliable friends and supporters.”

Xi Jinping’s warm message and “grandiose plans”

In response, Han Zheng conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and praised the momentum of bilateral relations.

“Dear Mr President, thank you for the warm welcome,” Han said. “I would like to convey to you the sincere greetings and best wishes of President Xi Jinping. Under the guidance of the leaders of our two countries, relations between Belarus and China have reached a high level of all-weather, all-round strategic partnership. Last year our leaders met twice and outlined new grandiose plans for the further strengthening of bilateral ties. Recently you signed a directive on the practical implementation of our strategic partnership. This fully reflects the high degree of understanding in the development of our relations and demonstrates that our cooperation is of genuine strategic importance.”

Concrete results speak louder than words

The numbers tell their own story. Today, every tenth Belarusian product is destined for the Chinese market. The range of goods exceeds several hundred positions. Around 200 Belarusian enterprises are already accredited to supply food products to China – a clear sign of the rapidly deepening economic integration.