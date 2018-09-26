PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko to pay working visit to Tajikistan

Tomorrow President Alexander Lukashenko will make a working visit to Tajikistan to attend a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

The negotiating part of the summit includes meetings of heads of state in narrow and extended formats. The Presidents will consider and approve decisions on the current activities of the Commonwealth and on the development of further interaction in various fields in key areas. It is expected that in Dushanbe Alexander Lukashenko will hold a series of meetings and negotiations with foreign leaders. 

