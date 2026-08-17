15-Year-Old Detained in St. Petersburg Over Railway Terror Attack

A teenager has been detained in St. Petersburg on charges of carrying out a terrorist attack on the railway.

The press service of the Western Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that a criminal case is underway against a 15-year-old resident of the city. He is charged under Part 1 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act).

Investigators, working with the Transport Department of the Interior Ministry for the Northwestern Federal District, the St. Petersburg-Finland Linear Transport Police Department, the FSB Directorate for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, and the National Guard, detained the minor.

According to investigators, on the evening of August 14 the accused purchased a flammable liquid and a crowbar, then went to Ruchi railway station in the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg and set fire to a transformer substation. He carried out the actions on instructions from a curator received via the Telegram messenger.

Investigative steps are continuing to establish the full circumstances and motives of the incident.