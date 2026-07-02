AFU Drone Attacked Minsk-Anapa Bus at Krasny Kamen Border Crossing in Bryansk Region

A passenger bus traveling from Minsk to Anapa was attacked by a Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) drone at the Krasny Kamen border crossing in the Bryansk region.

On July 2, at 11:55 a.m., a drone struck a bus in a parking lot near the village of Krasnaya Gora in the Bryansk region. There were 19 passengers on the bus traveling from Minsk to Gomel to Anapa.

As a result, two drivers, natives of the Gomel region, sustained minor injuries. They received the necessary medical care. The drivers refused hospitalization.

A special task force has already been dispatched from Gomel to evacuate passengers and drivers.

"Two drivers, with minor injuries, were treated on the spot. We are waiting for a bus to take them home from the hospital in Bryansk; they refused," the Bryansk regional government reported.

Following the attack, the border crossing was closed, and cars and buses accumulated on the approach. Details of the incident are being investigated.