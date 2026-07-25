Death toll from Venezuela earthquake exceeds 5,500

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached 5,546. This was announced by National Assembly Speaker Jorge Rodriguez on his Telegram channel, according to TASS.

According to the daily government report published by Jorge Rodriguez, 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 were significantly damaged. 6,462 people were rescued during search and rescue operations, and 47,942 were treated in medical facilities. Aid was provided to 128,324 families, 23,811 people were housed in 107 temporary camps, and 10,977,336 tons of food were distributed to victims.

An earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5, were recorded approximately 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers apart in the state of Yaracuy. The earthquake was followed by 1,500 aftershocks.