Fire tornado recorded in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

A fire tornado has been recorded in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in the Kyiv region. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on its Telegram channel, BelTA reports.

"A fire tornado: wind, dust, and flames merge into a single destructive force!" reads the SES statement accompanying a video recording of the natural phenomenon.

It is specified that "the elements are changing direction every second," and rescuers from the Kyiv region are trying to contain the fire.

Ecosystem fires have been burning in the exclusion zone in Ukraine since the end of last week. As a result, air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.