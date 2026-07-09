FSB Prevents Unprecedented Ukraine's Terrorist Attack against Military

In Russia, unprecedented attempts by Ukrainian special services to carry out a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks on military installations and against several Defense Ministry personnel have been thwarted, TASS reports.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian special services, with the direct participation of Western handlers, to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks of unprecedented scale and threat, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, against military infrastructure facilities, the facilities of a leading military-industrial complex enterprise, and against Russian Defense Ministry personnel," the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) said in a statement.

The sabotage and terrorist plans were foiled "as a result of a series of operational investigative, counterintelligence, and intelligence measures," the FSB noted.

Details of the terrorist attack prevention:

• As a result of the measures taken, an accomplice, a Russian citizen born in 2001, was detained.

• On instructions from a Ukrainian coordinator, she rented an apartment in Moscow in March 2026, where she installed video cameras to monitor the serviceman's residence and vehicle, transmitting the video feed to Ukraine.

• According to the FSB, she recorded and sent the coordinator the locations of the video cameras near the officer's residence, and in the rented apartment, she prepared camouflage equipment and food for the secret residence of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack, whose arrival in Ukraine was planned after her departure from Russia via Turkey and Moldova.

• During the investigation, surveillance equipment, camouflage equipment, and smartphones containing correspondence with a Ukrainian intelligence officer were seized, the Public Relations Center reported.

• According to the FSB, the detainee was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies through the WhatsApp messenger (owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) in 2024 to locate and conduct reconnaissance of targets for terrorist attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

• The handler of the detained accomplice in the Moscow terrorist attack preparation previously lived in Russia and worked for Kyiv, according to an FSB video.

• During the recruitment process for terrorist activity, the Ukrainian coordinator feigned a romantic relationship, promising to continue it in Ukraine after completing all assignments, the Public Relations Center noted.

• The defendant has admitted guilt and is cooperating with the investigation, the FSB reported.

• A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 of Article 30 and Part 2 of Article 205 (preparation for a terrorist act) of the Russian Criminal Code, with further documentation of her actions under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason).

• The detainee was remanded in custody.

Updated at 9:30 AM