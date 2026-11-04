Grodno Border Guards Seized Drone and Aircraft Model at Border with Poland

A drone and a model aircraft were seized at the border with Poland. Grodno border guards prevented two attempts to import prohibited items into Belarus.

In the first case, a Belarusian citizen attempted to import a model aircraft from Poland through the Bruzgi checkpoint.

A similar incident occurred at the same checkpoint several days later. This time, the drone was found in the car of a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In both cases, the items were confiscated. Violators face a fine of up to 1,350 rubles.