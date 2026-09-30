Hurricane Polo Hits Mexico

Hurricane Polo struck the Mexican state of Baja California Sur with powerful winds and heavy rain, flooding coastal areas and leaving streets blocked by fallen trees, BelTA reported, citing the Associated Press.

The Category 2 hurricane reached land on Tuesday, September 29, a little south of Las Barrancas, about 130 km north of Cabo San Lázaro. Maximum sustained winds reached 175 km/h.

About 700 people remained in shelters on Tuesday. They were expected to be able to return home. Authorities said that at that point there were no reports of serious destruction or fatalities.

Polo was expected to bring 15 to 30 cm of rain to parts of Baja California Sur.

By late Tuesday morning the weakened storm made a second landfall, in the state of Sonora, after crossing the Gulf of California.

Forecasters warned that after moving inland Polo would bring life-threatening winds and flash floods. Sonora authorities suspended all “non-essential” activity — including school, sports events and work not tied to vital services — in the state capital and more than a dozen municipalities.

Meanwhile the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Rachel was moving early Tuesday parallel to Mexico’s coast, about 425 km southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas. Maximum sustained winds were 105 km/h. The storm was traveling west-northwest at about 20 km/h.