On the morning of June 17, a Ukrainian attack drone attacked a bus carrying Belarusian children. The tragedy occurred on the A240 highway in the Bryansk region. It has long been unsafe, and despite its relative distance from the line of contact—approximately 60 km—it remains within range of Ukrainian drones.

The bus carrying students from the Rechitsa Sports School was traveling from Gomel to Gelendzhik. There were 44 people on board, including 28 children. Eight passengers were injured, including six children. A woman accompanying the group died. She was pregnant. Her husband, a football coach, is in serious condition.

This was not a random attack. A drone of this type is a high-precision aircraft with an operator on call. The operator has a real-time image, so he can see the vehicle's contours, speed, and, most importantly, the absence of military symbols.

If this was a mistake by the Ukrainian operator, it's criminal negligence on the part of intelligence. If the target was chosen deliberately, it's a calculated move aimed at maximum media and human impact.

Vladimir Gabrov, head of the Skif special training center:

"I wanted to be there and help somehow, since I have first aid skills. I always carry the necessary kits with me and regretted not being there. I think I would have definitely helped in the first few minutes. Everyone I know is worried and sympathetic. In my opinion, we need to draw all the necessary conclusions from this situation. Unfortunately, similar incidents cannot be ruled out. And, accordingly, as many exercises and training sessions as possible are needed, and, of course, perhaps we should refrain from traveling, because these aren't the first such incidents and, unfortunately, probably won't be the last."

The journey promised to be pleasant, and as they usually say in such cases, there were no signs of trouble. Two passenger buses departed Rechitsa for Gelendzhik at approximately 5:30 AM on June 17th. Around 11:00 AM, the district executive committee received information from a passenger about a drone attack in the Bryansk region.

The first bus passed, but the second was hit in the front right side near the wheel. At 11:51 PM, the buses carrying those who were not physically injured in the attack and were able to return home were evacuated to Belarus.

Snezhana Anisimova, director of the "Beats" dance studio:

We were on the first bus. At a gas station, we received a call from the second bus. Our director didn't panic. He took the adults away, explained the situation, and tried to sort it out. "It was a very difficult day for all of us, especially the parents. A huge thank you to our Rechitsa authorities and the executive committee – they were great, they called in the teams so quickly. They contacted me; I was the only one with a working connection who could do anything. They gathered us quickly, and our Russian colleagues were very smart; they welcomed us at the school. They created wonderful conditions for the children, fed them, provided psychologists, and created a play area – the children felt as comfortable as possible in such a situation," she noted.

The Ukrainian drone attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children has gone beyond the boundaries of a personal story and private matters. The terrorist attack on a bus carrying our children must resonate – we cannot remain silent about it. And the situation needs to be analyzed. Not only by journalists, but also by the public and, in particular, by parents, so that they can choose safe routes. And we need to talk about this to prevent something like this from happening again.

They're transporting

Alexander Pavlov, Deputy Chairman of the NGO "Soyuz Movement":

"Bryansk Oblast, Kursk Oblast, and Belgorod Oblast. The last time I was there was in March, and even then it was unsafe. We always travel (when transporting humanitarian aid to the SVO zone - ed.) equipped and prepared. We have certain devices that allow us to respond to danger and detect these drones. It's not like they're buzzing in a swarm overhead, but they (the devices - ed.) are triggered every 10-15 minutes. And it varies: they're following you or they're not. Therefore, it's impossible to transport children along this road, especially now, when the Kiev regime has recently gone crazy. It's completely unsafe."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is aware of the situation and is monitoring it. At a meeting with law enforcement officials, he emphasized that this isn't even a terrorist act, it's open fascism when they target children. But he also addressed parents planning trips through potentially dangerous areas.

"We hear statements, excuses, and various versions, but we need the truth, and we're waiting for this truth or a real, fair, and honest response from Ukrainian government officials, military personnel, and people," the Belarusian leader stated.

We will establish this truth anyway; it won't be a big problem. Alexander Lukashenko

But he also drew attention to the fact itself: "The parents, they don't deny it, who organized this trip, whether for vacation or for training..."

People are playing football in Gelendzhik. I don't want to judge anyone here, but I ask our people, especially parents: when we're dealing with children, we need to stay home during this time. We need to focus on football and other activities here. It's more comfortable here in a quiet, peaceful country. And all travel without government oversight and permission should be banned.

"We shouldn't be making accusations; adults, us and, above all, parents, need to be more careful about this," the President emphasized. "And this incident should be investigated jointly with the Russians. They are ready to help us."

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committees of Belarus and Russia are jointly investigating this terrorist attack. They are in no hurry to share information with the public. It's important to understand exactly what happened.

Experts in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles operating in combat zones suggest that the attack could have been carried out by an American-made Hornet drone, which is currently actively used by Ukrainian armed forces.

It has been nicknamed a silent, intelligent killer. They are released in swarms of up to eight drones, which also matches what eyewitnesses have seen.

Ultrasonic drone expert:

"The drone doesn't fly constantly using artificial intelligence—it's controlled by an operator. The artificial intelligence is activated when the operator sees a specific set of targets on their screen that are within their field of view. They point their finger at a specific target, and then the drone carries out the strike independently."

Therefore, there can be no talk of them not knowing the drone was flying at an ordinary civilian bus, he noted.

"I'm almost certain, and my colleagues agree, that they couldn't have been unaware of what kind of bus it was and who it was carrying. This is simply another provocation," the expert emphasized. "That's precisely why the combat unit was so small. That's precisely why the bus didn't burn. That's precisely why this bus didn't turn into a hodgepodge. Because they knew who, they knew where. And what mattered to them wasn't the fact of defeat, but the fact of this hype. They wanted to provoke the President of Belarus into taking action. So that Alexander Lukashenko, beyond verbal support for Russia, would begin to take action—at a minimum, to ensure the safety of his own affected citizens."