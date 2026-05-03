Bratislava will no longer help Brussels finance the Kiev's regime. The Slovak Prime Minister announced that the country has officially distanced itself from pan-European lending initiatives for Ukraine.

In his video address, Fico recalled his refusal to support the EU's €90 billion loan to Kiev. He also noted that oil and gas transit through Ukraine to Central Europe is in Slovakia's national interests. This issue, he said, should be addressed at every meeting with the Ukrainian leadership.