Violator with Drone Detained Near Belarusian-Lithuanian Border

A violator with a homemade drone was detained near the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

The man was carrying a homemade aircraft-type drone in his car. Administrative charges were filed against him under two articles: border violation and illegal actions against civilian drones. He faces a fine and confiscation of the drone.

The border agency reminds that individuals in Belarus are prohibited from importing, storing, using, selling, or manufacturing civilian drones and model aircraft.