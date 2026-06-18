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The woman killed in the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region was pregnant, Belarus' Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative to the CIS Igor Nazaruk said, RIA Novosti wrote.

"As our specialists have determined, she was pregnant," he told reporters.

Nazaruk called the terrorist attack an attempt to draw the republic into military action. He said Minsk would act calmly but firmly.

Ukrainian militants struck the bus on June 17. It was traveling from Belarus to Gelendzhik. There were 44 passengers on board, 28 of them were students from Rechitsa Youth Sports School No. 2. A woman accompanying them was killed. Eight people were injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Health to provide medical assistance.