13-year-old Japanese skateboarder wins gold at 2020 Olympics

21 sets of medals will be competed for today at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Belarusian sportsmen continue to fight for awards. Unfortunately, the leader of the women's national tennis team, the third racket of the world Aryna Sabalenka lost to Dona Vekic. The confrontation lasted 2 hours and 38 minutes and ended with a score of 4: 6, 6: 3, 6: 7.



Egor Gerasimov failed in the match with experienced Italian player Fabio Fognini. The score was 6: 4, 7: 6. Ilya Ivashka remains in the men's singles. Tomorrow he will play with Mikhail Kukushkin from Kazakhstan.



The swimmers performed in the morning. Anastasiya Shkurdai competed in the final of her crown discipline - 300m butterfly race. She came the 8th. The leader of the men's team appeared in the pool. Ilya Shimanovich also finished the 8th in the decisive 100m breaststroke.



Experienced Vitaly Bondarenko in the category of up to 75 kilograms will start in the boxing tournament today. The opponents are American Troy Isley. The fight of the 1 / 16th final should start after 1 pm.



13-year-old Japanese skateboarder won gold at the Games! Momiji Nishiya already at such a young age will be in Olympic history. By the way, this kind of sport was included in the Games program for the first time in Tokyo.



In the medal standings, the US team is now in the lead. The Americans have 14 medals, 7 of which are of the highest standard, China has obtained 15 awards. The third place is closed by the Japanese.

