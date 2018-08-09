PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
4 major wins in five matches

The Belarusian Junior basketball team confidently overcame the group stage at the European championship in division B. Our 18-year-old girls defeated Slovakia, 90-46 in the final game. In the quarterfinal, our team will play against the Dutch Friday.

