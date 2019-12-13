PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko greets Belarus women’s K4 team on Olympic silver

Marina Litvinchuk, Olga Khudenko, Margarita Makhnieva and Nadezhda Popok took silver in the 500m K4.

Our girls were competing for the gold medal during the whole distance. At the finish line they lost 0.61 seconds to the quartet from Hungary. It's noteworthy that Belarusians win a medal in this discipline for the third Olympics in a row. In London and Rio de Janeiro they got bronze medals. And today they managed to beat that bar.

The girls have already made their Olympic choice. 15 thousand Belarusian rubles for the silver medal will go to Mozyr Specialized Children and Youth Canoeing School of the Trade Unions Olympic Reserve.

The rowing team was cordially congratulated on the victory by President Alexander Lukashenko.


