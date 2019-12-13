EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka and Elose Mertens win Australian Open in doubles

In the final match, the international duo won over the Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova - Katerina Siniakova - 6: 2, 6: 3.

