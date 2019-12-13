3.42 RUB
А. Sabalenka to play vs Jessica Pegula
Today, the Belarusian will fight with the American for the quarterfinals of the prestigious WTA series tournament in Madrid. The prize fund of the competition is $2.5 million. The game will start at 16 o'clock, live broadcast can be seen on TV channel Belarus 5.
President
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
Society
In the world
Regions
Zone X
