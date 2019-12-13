3.42 RUB
А. Sabalenko found out her group rivals at the final WTA tournament
A draw of the final tournament of the WTA series was held in Mexico. The first seeded Aryna Sabalenka learned her group rivals. Her quartet Chichen Itza, named after an ancient Mexican City, includes Maria Sakkari from Greece, Polish Iga Schwientek and Spanish representative Paula Badosa. The tournament starts on Wednesday, November 10.
