A. Sabalenka to play with leader of world rating in Miami

Aryna Sabalenka will compete for reaching the semifinals of the local tournament with the world leader - Australian Ashleigh Barty. Experts regard the chances of success for tennis players as equal. The advantage is on the side of the Belarusian in face-to-face confrontations, she won 3 out of 5 matches, including the last one. The live broadcast of the meeting will begin at 8 pm on Belarus 2 TV.

