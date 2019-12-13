3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
A. Sabalenka to play with leader of world rating in Miami
Aryna Sabalenka will compete for reaching the semifinals of the local tournament with the world leader - Australian Ashleigh Barty. Experts regard the chances of success for tennis players as equal. The advantage is on the side of the Belarusian in face-to-face confrontations, she won 3 out of 5 matches, including the last one. The live broadcast of the meeting will begin at 8 pm on Belarus 2 TV.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
