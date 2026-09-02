In Kyrgyzstan the World Nomad Games continue. The official ceremony of the opening, at which the head of the Belarusian state Alexander Lukashenko was also present, was visited by about 30,000 people.

The day before the sporting program of the Games started, and on 2 September artists as well will begin to determine the best at the Olympiad of the steppes. Several sets of medals have already been played. They competed in the kind of sport “Kuresh” — this is national wrestling. The best were determined by the Olympic system throughout the entire day.

On 1 September the organizers of the Games spoke with journalists. Among other things information was voiced that the Olympiad of the steppes in 2026 will be visited by about 200,000 people (including tourists), and expected receipts may reach $120 million. In general the tourist potential of Kyrgyzstan is one of the key cases that is cultivated during the World Nomad Games.

Eduard Kubatov, director of the State Agency for the Development of Tourism under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan:

“We already speak of the fact that 200,000 tourists now visit the World Nomad Games. Only at the opening there were 30,000, but at the same time, imagine, more than 100 countries of athletes — this is more than 100 media across all 100 countries — this is blogs, and materials, and media, information. And next year we will see the effect of the World Nomad Games.”

One more important moment of the Games is the development of the culture of nomads. For besides sport here scientific conferences, ethno-festivals, fairs of crafts, and also an international festival of ethnic music “Echo of the Nomads” will take place.

According to the chief director of the Games, it is precisely this direction to which in the future Belarusians with their rich folk culture should look more attentively.

“Belarusians could even take the Grand Prix. You also have international festivals — the Slavianski Bazaar is very well known. Our singers, variety artists often participate. And what is good, the state also supports, personally your President supports — this is good,” noted the chief director of the 6th World Nomad Games, Urmat Asanbayev.

On 2 September the competitive program at the World Nomad Games will continue. Among other things such kinds of sport as archery, sumo, and pulling on belts are planned — this is a kind of wrestling, also known as “alysh.” Belarusian athletes will also perform.