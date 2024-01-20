3.70 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko misses his team's hockey match due to injury
Head of State Alexander Lukashenko missed Saturday's hockey match of his team against rivals from Mogilev Region due to a recent injury. This is reported in the Telegram-channel "Pool of the First".
The resource published a video on which the President during a visit to the car factory "BELGEE" tells about the circumstances of the injury.
"I was chopping firewood. A block fell, about 80 kilograms, on the foot. At first I kept on walking and it seemed nothing, and then..." - said the head of state in the released video.