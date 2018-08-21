Alexandra Sasnovich gives exclusive interview before American series of tournaments

Alexandra Sasnovich will play in the quarter-finals of the Premier tennis tournament in the American New Haven tonight. Belarus 5 will show this game tomorrow morning at 8:55. The rival of the Belarusian is the second racket of the tournament and the sixth in the world Caroline Garcia. The girls had met on the court twice and both times the victory was won by the French. For Sasnovich this match will be the fifth in New Haven. On the eve of the American series of tournaments, Alexandra gave an exclusive interview to the TV News Agency.