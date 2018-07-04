PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Alexandra Sasnovich holds resounding victory over Petra Kvitová

By Anna Eismont: Alexandra Sasnovich defeated one of the main favorites of the Wimbledon 2018 tennis tournament Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic.

President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Alexandra Sasnovich on her spectacular victory.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All