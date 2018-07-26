PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich to compete for quarterfinals at Moscow River Cup

Alexandra Sasnovich will compete today for reaching the quarterfinals of the Moscow River Cup. Its prize fund is over 600,000 dollars. Alexandra’s rival is Russia’s Evgeniya Rodina, the world’s No.84. Sasnovich is currently No.42. Earlier, Sasnovich and Rodina had played twice, and each had a won a match.

The match will begin around 11:00 am. TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast it live.

