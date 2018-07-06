EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich shows excellent game in third round of Wimbledon

Pleasant news came from London today. Alexandra Sasnovich showed an excellent game in the match against the American Taylor Townsend and entered the third round of Wimbledon

In the first set, our tennis player did not allow the opponent to take a single game. In the second game, the American managed to play better, several times she even led in the account, but for a common victory this was not enough. Sasnovich today is stronger in all respects, a victory - 6-4.

In the third round of Alexandra Sasnovich will meet with Australian Daria Gavrilova. 

