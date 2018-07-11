EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich holds her best Grand Slam match

Alexandra Sasnovich summarized her performance at Wimbledon upon her return to Belarus. The Belarusian athlete said it was the best Grand Slam match in her career so far.

Sasnovich advanced to the 1/8th and only lost Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in two sets. This is a great achievement that will give Alexandra strength for the next tournament in Moscow that will be held on 21-29 July.

