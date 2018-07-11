3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich holds her best Grand Slam match
Alexandra Sasnovich summarized her performance at Wimbledon upon her return to Belarus. The Belarusian athlete said it was the best Grand Slam match in her career so far.
Sasnovich advanced to the 1/8th and only lost Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in two sets. This is a great achievement that will give Alexandra strength for the next tournament in Moscow that will be held on 21-29 July.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All