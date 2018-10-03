EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexandra Sasnovich to play with seventh seeded Caroline Plishkova

Alexandra Sasnovich in the match of the second round of the tennis tournament in Beijing will meet today with the seventh seeded Karolína Plíšková. The live broadcast of the game at Belarus 5 will begin at 7:30 in the morning.

