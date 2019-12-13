3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexei Talay sets record at Paralympics
The Paralympics are going on in Tokyo. On August 31, our Alexei Talay set the record of the Games, which was held since 1992. First, the debutant of the Games in Tokyo got into the finals of 50-meter breaststroke with an astonishing result and later surpassed his own Paralympic record. Alexey competes in the most difficult S1 class of Paralympic athletes.
Greetings, dear friends, from the summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Thank you very much for the congratulations, dear fellow citizens. I tried and I did it. I set a new Paralympic record, which I had held since 1992. Believe in yourself. Go for it and don't give up. Everything will work out. Thanks a lot for the support of our Paralympic team, our friendly family.
Tomorrow, three Belarusian swimmers will appear in Tokyo. Yegor Schelkanov will compete in the 200m medley. Ihar Boki and Anastasiya Zudilova will perform in the 100-meter breaststroke. In total, there are 7 awards in the collection of our team at the moment: 5 gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All