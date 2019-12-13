PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Alexei Talay sets record at Paralympics

The Paralympics are going on in Tokyo. On August 31, our Alexei Talay set the record of the Games, which was held since 1992. First, the debutant of the Games in Tokyo got into the finals of 50-meter breaststroke with an astonishing result and later surpassed his own Paralympic record. Alexey competes in the most difficult S1 class of Paralympic athletes.

Greetings, dear friends, from the summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Thank you very much for the congratulations, dear fellow citizens. I tried and I did it. I set a new Paralympic record, which I had held since 1992. Believe in yourself. Go for it and don't give up. Everything will work out. Thanks a lot for the support of our Paralympic team, our friendly family.
Alexei Talai, participant of Tokyo Paralympics

Tomorrow, three Belarusian swimmers will appear in Tokyo. Yegor Schelkanov will compete in the 200m medley. Ihar Boki and Anastasiya Zudilova will perform in the 100-meter breaststroke. In total, there are 7 awards in the collection of our team at the moment: 5 gold, one silver and one bronze medals.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All