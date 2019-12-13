Modern pentathlon: Anastasia Prokopenko becomes world champion

Anastasia Prokopenko won the gold medal at the world championship in modern pentathlon. Our athlete had to fight not only with the rivals, but also with difficult climatic conditions. The planetary forum is taking place in Cairo. The Belarusian was the best in the first event of the programme, fencing, but came in second place in swimming and was not so successful in equestrian events. A successful performance in the combined event of shooting and running (which is the pentathlon's crowning achievement for Prokopenko) allowed the Belarusian to surpass her rivals. For the titled and experienced athlete it is her second personal gold medal won at world championships. It is the second gold medal of the current tournament for the Belarusian team. As we have earlier reported, on the first day Irina Prosentsova and Olga Silkina won the world relay. Today, Ilya Polozkov will compete for medals in the men's individual events.

