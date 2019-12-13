3.39 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka wins first tournament of season
The Belarusian has no equal at the WTA series in Abu Dhabi. It took the 10th racket of the world less than an hour to cope with the Russian Veronika Kudermetova. The confident victory was achieved by the best tennis player in Belarus - 6: 2 in the first game and the same score in the second. This victory became for Sabalenka 15th in a row, and the triumph brought 470 points to the WTA rating and 70 000 dollars.
Success in the Emirates will allow Sabalenka for the first time in her career to move to 7th place in the updated rating. As part of the WTA tour, the Belarusian has already won 9 singles titles and four more in doubles!
