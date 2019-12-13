PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon 2024

The third racket of the planet Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, reports BelTA.

On July 1, the Belarusian was supposed to play versus American tennis player Emina Bektas, but decided to withdraw from the tournament because of shoulder problems. Russian Erika Andreeva will take Sabalenka's place.

Another Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (16) will compete with American Sloane Stephens (50) in the 1/64 finals. If Azarenka is successful, she will face the winner of the game between Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova (46) and Russian Diana Schneider (30) in the 1/32 final.

