PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka retains 4th place in updated WTA ranking

Aryna Sabalenka finished her performance at the tennis tournament in Rome at the 1/8 finals stage. After winning the Italian start a Polish tennis player Iga Świątek moved up to the 9th position. In the men's rankings, Yegor Gerasimov improved his position, he is now the 77th racket of the world, Ilya Ivashka is 91st. There are no changes in the top ten.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All