Aryna Sabalenka starts at tennis tournament in Rome

Aryna Sabalenka after a successful performance in Madrid moved to Rome and today starts in another prestigious WTA tournament. The impressive prize fund of the competition amounts to almost two million dollars. Now the fourth-ranked player of the world is getting ready to play versus 51st-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes-Tormo. It's a second-round match, Aryna missed the first round. Sabalenka has faced the Spaniard once before and won. The tournament is broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.