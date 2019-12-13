3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka starts at tennis tournament in Rome
Aryna Sabalenka after a successful performance in Madrid moved to Rome and today starts in another prestigious WTA tournament. The impressive prize fund of the competition amounts to almost two million dollars. Now the fourth-ranked player of the world is getting ready to play versus 51st-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes-Tormo. It's a second-round match, Aryna missed the first round. Sabalenka has faced the Spaniard once before and won. The tournament is broadcasted by Belteleradiocompany.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All