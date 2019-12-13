PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Aryna Sabalenka starts at Stuttgart tournament

Aryna Sabalenka will start today at the prestigious WTA tournament in Stuttgart. The prize fund is 565 thousand dollars. In the first round the best tennis player of Belarus and the 7th in the world will play versus Shuai Zhang of China, her opponent is the 40th racket of the world. The today's match will be aired live on Belarus 5 TV channel, at 9pm.

