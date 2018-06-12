PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st round of tournament in Hertogenbosch

In a difficult fight Aryna Sabalenka has won the first round of the tournament in Hertogenbosch with a prize fund of 250 thousand Euro. Having lost to Czech representative Marketa Vondrousova in the first set 0-6, the Belarusian managed to reverse the course of the match by winning the next two sets 7-5,6-3.

Victoria Azarenka will take part in a Premier Tournament in San Jose.

On June 18, Azarenka will play in Mallorca.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All