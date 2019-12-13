3.42 RUB
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open for the first time
Joyous news came from Melbourne. Aryna Sabalenka has her first trophy at Grand Slam tournaments. In the final of the Australian Open in strong-willed style our Aryna defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. In the hardest battle, which lasted almost two and a half hours, the Belarusian had reached her goal - the first trophy at the Grand Slam tournament. 6-4 in the deciding set.
Sabalenka begins the season with two triumphant tournaments. Before coming to the Majors she was also the best at the prestigious event in Adelaide. Aryna's winning streak is 11 matches.
Like all the Belarusians, the match was watched and worried by the President. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Aryna Sabalenka on her stunning victory.
In addition to the cherished title, the athlete will receive a nice bonus - almost 2 million dollars in prize money and two thousand points to the WTA ranking. She'll be No.2 on Monday. By the way, exactly ten years ago, the Belarusian also won the Australian Open. Victoria Azarenka shone on local courts in 2012 and 2013. Today Aryna Sabalenka is the strongest in the prestigious tournament.
