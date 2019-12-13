EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka wins tournament in Madrid

The victorious news came from Madrid, where the prestigious primo tennis tournament was held. Aryna Sabalenka defeated the world number one Ashleigh Barty in the final and won her 10th career title. A confident start to the match in which the Belarusian took the first set within half an hour, was not easy to continue. In the second game Barty managed to reverse the course of the match and took the game to the third set. In the end Sabalenka managed to break the set and celebrated the victory: 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.

On Monday, Aryna Sabalenka will move up to No. 4 in the world ranking. And the next tournament for the Belarussian will be a ground tournament in Rome.

The President congratulated Aryna Sabalenka on her victory. As the Head of State noted, this victory was a great gift for May 9!

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All