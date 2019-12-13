Aryna Sabalenka wins tournament in Madrid

The victorious news came from Madrid, where the prestigious primo tennis tournament was held. Aryna Sabalenka defeated the world number one Ashleigh Barty in the final and won her 10th career title. A confident start to the match in which the Belarusian took the first set within half an hour, was not easy to continue. In the second game Barty managed to reverse the course of the match and took the game to the third set. In the end Sabalenka managed to break the set and celebrated the victory: 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.