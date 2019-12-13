Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarterfinal of Kremlin Cup

Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The Belarusian played her first match after a coronavirus infection and the match was not easy for Aryna. Sabalenka defeated Australian Ajla Tomlyanovich in three sets 7:6, 4:6, 6:1. In the next round, the opponent of the Belarusian will be Ekaterina Alexandrova.