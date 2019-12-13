Aryna Sabalenka ranks third in updated WTA ranking

Aryna Sabalenka ranks third in the updated WTA ranking. The best Belarusian tennis player performed last week at the tournament in Qatar, where she lost in the quarterfinals to the Polish athlete Iga Świątek and could not get the necessary points. Sabalenka had been No.2 on the planet since August 23, 2021. Victoria Azarenka remained in the updated table at the 16th position. Aliaksandra Sasnovich moved up by one position. She is the 60th. Olga Govortsova and Yulia Gotovko are in the second hundred. The nearest tournament where our leaders will play is Indian Wells. It starts on March 7, in California.