Aryna Sabalenka ranks third in updated WTA ranking
Aryna Sabalenka ranks third in the updated WTA ranking. The best Belarusian tennis player performed last week at the tournament in Qatar, where she lost in the quarterfinals to the Polish athlete Iga Świątek and could not get the necessary points. Sabalenka had been No.2 on the planet since August 23, 2021. Victoria Azarenka remained in the updated table at the 16th position. Aliaksandra Sasnovich moved up by one position. She is the 60th. Olga Govortsova and Yulia Gotovko are in the second hundred. The nearest tournament where our leaders will play is Indian Wells. It starts on March 7, in California.
There was a "change of power" in the ATP ranking. Russian Daniil Medvedev is now the leader on the ATP list, beating Novak Djokovic who had been leading the table for more than two years. The best of the Belarusians, Ilya Ivashka, ranks 43rd, Egor Gerasimov is the 152nd.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
