Aryna Sabalenka finishes season with 10th line of world rankings

The updated male and female ratings have become known today. Aryna Sabalenka finished the season on the 10th line. Azarenka became the 13th. Sasnovich holds the 90th line. Our guys have the best position at the end of the season. Egor Gerasimov is 78th. Ilya Ivashka ends the year in 107th place.

