Avangard defeats CSKA in first final match of Gagarin Cup

Belarusian Avangard defender Kirill Gotovtsa helps Omsk residents to defeat CSKA Moscow in the first final match of the Gagarin Cup. The guests won 4-1. Andrei Stas also appeared on the ice as part of Avangard.

