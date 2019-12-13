Azarenka vs. Badosa in WTA

On January 4, Victoria Azarenka will play her opening match at the WTA tournament in Adelaide, Australia. The Belarusian will play against the representative of Spain, the 4th seed Paula Badosa. This will be a tough match for Victoria. In the finals of Indian Wells 2021 it was Badosa who prevented Azarenka from taking the trophy. The tennis players will appear on the central court tentatively at 13:00. Watch Live broadcast on Belarus 5 Internet.