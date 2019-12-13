PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Azarenka reaches semifinals of tennis tournament in Brisbane

Victoria Azarenka has made it to the semifinals of the prestigious WTA-500 series tournament in Brisbane. Early in the morning the Belarusian knocked out Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia on the Australian courts. The first set was won by our tennis player - 6:3, but the opponent was stronger in the second set with the same score. In the deciding game Azarenka still claimed victory - 7:5. The semifinal in Brisbane may turn out to be Belarusian, if Aryna Sabalenka gets past Russian Daria Kasatkina. The meeting is going on now.

