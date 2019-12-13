Basketball on Belarus 5 - Belarus vs Turkey

Today, we will watch the start of the men's national basketball team of Belarus in the European qualification for the World Cup 2023 live on Belarus 5. Our basketball players will play against Turkey in the Metropolitan Palace of Sports at 19:30. The away game against Greece is scheduled for November 28. It should be noted that for the first time the World Cup in 2023 will be held in more than one country: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines will host the best teams of the world.