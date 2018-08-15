PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE makes its way to the playoffs of the Champions League

BATE tied a draw 1: 1 with Karabakh. But our guys won the away match Now the rival for Alexei Baga's team will be Dutch PSV. Regardless of the outcome of this fight, BATE guaranteed itself a Euro autumn. In case of victory, our players will continue to perform in the group stage of the Champions League, and if they lose, the Europa League is waiting for them.

