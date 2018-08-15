3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE makes its way to the playoffs of the Champions League
BATE tied a draw 1: 1 with Karabakh. But our guys won the away match Now the rival for Alexei Baga's team will be Dutch PSV. Regardless of the outcome of this fight, BATE guaranteed itself a Euro autumn. In case of victory, our players will continue to perform in the group stage of the Champions League, and if they lose, the Europa League is waiting for them.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All