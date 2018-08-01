PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BATE to play second leg against HJK Helsinki in Finland today

Today, BATE Borisov will play a second leg of the Champions League qualification against HJK Helsinki in Finland. The team will be stronger as Gordeychuk and Volkov return to the squad after the injuries. A week ago, the teams drew 0:0.

TV Channel Belarus 5 will broadcast the match live at 18:50.

