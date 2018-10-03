EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov to play with Greek PAOK tomorrow

Alexander Gleb can help BATE Borisov in the match of the second round of the group stage of the European Football League. The champion of Belarus will play with the Greek PAOK tomorrow. In the first meeting of the tournament the rival lost to Chelsea 0:1. Borisov defeated the Hungarian MOL Vidi 2:0.

The match BATE - PAOK will be held on Thursday at 22:00. After the meeting, Minsk fans will take a free train to the capital.

